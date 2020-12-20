ECI Sends Transfer Advisory To Poll-Bound Assam

The Election Commission on India has published an advisory for the transfer and posting regarding poll officials to the five poll-bound state governments including Assam.

The advisory was issued to states and union territory of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal ahead of the term of their legislative assemblies would expire by May orJune next year.

Government officials have directly connected with the conduct of elections must not be posted in their home districts who have not completed three years in their respective districts or would complete three years before May 31.



Notably, if the Commissionrecommended disciplinary action in past and which is pending or which has resulted in a penalty or the officers who have been charged for any lapse in any election or election related work in the past, should not be assigned any election related duty. Further, any officer, who is due to retire within the coming six months, should not be associated with any election related duty. It also said the officers posted on recommendation of the Commission during 2019 Lok Sabha elections may be exempted from the transfer policy.

The advisory dated December 18 reads, “to ensure free and fair election, the Commission has been following a consistent policy to the effect that officers directly connected with conduct of elections in an election going State/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period.”