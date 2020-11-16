Economic Blockade On Nagaland From Tuesday

Karbi Anglong based civil society organizations led by Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) on Sunday decided to call for an indefinite economic blockade on Nagaland starting from November 17 in protest against alleged illegal encroachment by people from the neighbouring state.

Movement of all trucks/vehicles carrying essential items will be prohibited.

The organizations alleged encroachment inside Karbi Anglong district and especially the Daldali reserved forest and demanded for a dialogue between governments of Assam, Nagaland and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council to resolve the border issue.

The organisations also accused Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and the Assam government of failing to protect its own land.

In a similar border-related issue, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Jorhat unit on Sunday asserted to launch an economic blockade against Nagaland to protest encroachment inside Dissoi valley reserve forest under Mariani.