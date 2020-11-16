Top StoriesRegional

Economic Blockade On Nagaland From Tuesday

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
124

Karbi Anglong based civil society organizations led by Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) on Sunday decided to call for an indefinite economic blockade on Nagaland starting from November 17 in protest against alleged illegal encroachment by people from the neighbouring state.

Movement of all trucks/vehicles carrying essential items will be prohibited.

The organizations alleged encroachment inside Karbi Anglong district and especially the Daldali reserved forest and demanded for a dialogue between governments of Assam, Nagaland and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council to resolve the border issue.

Related News

Kedarnath Temple Closes for Winter

Journalists Are “Conscience Keepers”, Says Assam…

Karimganj: Sachin Tendulkar Donates Equipment To Hospital

Bihar Likely To Get Two Deputy CMs

The organisations also accused Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and the Assam government of failing to protect its own land.

In a similar border-related issue, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Jorhat unit on Sunday asserted to launch an economic blockade against Nagaland to protest encroachment inside Dissoi valley reserve forest under Mariani.

You might also like
Regional

ULFA-I cadre surrenders before Charaideo Police

Regional

Assam budget will highlight aims & aspirations of ethnic communities: CM

Regional

Assam’s Jyotishmita in the race of Miss India 2019

National

CRPF says no to Holi this year

Regional

Brahmaputra Mail to be converted into LHB rake

Top Stories

Assam: State Holiday Declared On Nov 16 For ‘Bhai-Dooj’

Comments
Loading...