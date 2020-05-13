Economic Package is to Spur Growth: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the details of the fiscal and monetary measures worth Rs 20 lakh crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, to tackle the impact of coronavirus and weeks of lockdown on the economy.

Here are highlights of what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said about the government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package:

Ministries held detailed talks with industries and PM’s Office on the economic package

The “Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” initiative to spur growth and help in building self-reliant India

Plan based on five important pillars: economy, infrastructure, tech-driven systems, demography and demand

Rs 50,000 cr. Equity infusion for MSMEs through Fund of Funds; to be operated through a Mother Fund and few daughter funds; this will help to expand MSME size as well as capacity.

Prime Minister has laid out a comprehensive vision, which is based on wide and deep consultations with several sections of society

Focus to be on factors of production – land, labour, liquidity and law

Local brands to be brought to global level

Focus will be on nurturing local brands as part of this mission

Global value chain integration part of PM’s plan

We have capability to build such enterprises

Definition of MSMEs gets a revision, Investment limit to be revised upwards, additional criteria of turnover also being introduced

All schemes rolled out by government since it came to power are driven by reforms

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme helped government deliver money directly to Jan Dhan accounts of the poor

Transfers made to 41 crore Jan Dhan account holders

Beginning today, I will lay out details of PM’s Vision over next few days

Refunds of Rs 18,000 crore made to income tax assessees, 40 lakh taxpayers benefitted

In order to provide more take home salary for employees and to give relief to employers in payment of PF, EPF contribution is being reduced for Businesses & Workers for 3 months, amounting to a liquidity support of Rs 6750 crores.

Sitharaman said that global tenders to be disallowed in Government procurement up to Rs 200 crores. This will make self-reliant India, and will also then be able to serve ‘Make in India’.

She further stated that the economic package is to ease financial stress as businesses get back to work, Government decides to continue EPF support for business & workers for 3 more months providing a liquidity relief of Rs 2,500 crore.