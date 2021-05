In yet another tragic incident, Indian illustrator and cartoonist from Assam Anirban Bora succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday morning in Delhi.

Bora worked with The Economic Times in the national capital. He was known for his witty stand on political issues. Bora was the deputy infographic editor with ET.

Bora also produced a gastronomy column in The Economic Times Sunday Magazine.

Bora is survived by his wife and son. He was an alumni of London School of Communication.