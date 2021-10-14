ED Summons Jacquiline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi for question in connection with a money laundering case lodged against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The ED has asked Nora Fatehi to appear in their Delhi office. As per reports, Nora Fatehi’s statement would be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, ED had recorded Jacquilines statement on multiple occasions in August and September in connection with the case.

The agency would be probing if there was any financial transaction between conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged at Delhi’s Rohini jail as an undertrial, has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman over a year. He also has over 20 other cases of extortion registered against him. He even operated a racket from inside his jail cell.

The ED also raided the residence of Sukesh’s wife — Leena Maria Paul — who is suspected of being involved in the case. Paul, an actor, has worked in multiple movies —mostly Malayalam. She also had a part in the John Abraham-starrer ‘Madras Café’.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena, four other associates and a few jail officials were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing.