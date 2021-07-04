EducationNationalTop Stories

Edu Minister Pokhriyal To Launch ‘NIPUN Bharat’ Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau

The Department of School Education and Literacy, the Ministry of Education will launch National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) tomorrow (July 5).

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank‘ will launch it in virtual format.

According to an official release, a short video, anthem and Implementation Guidelines on NIPUN Bharat will also be launched during the programme.

The release further stated that its launch will mark an important step which is undertaken by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

It is among a series of measures taken for implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), it added.

The vision of NIPUN Bharat Mission is to create an enabling environment to ensure the universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy, so that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27.

NIPUN Bharat will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy and a five-tier implementation mechanism will be set up at the National-State-District-Block-School level in all States and Union Territories, under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha.

