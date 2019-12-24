Education dept. employees prohibited from posting anti-govt. updates

By Pratidin Bureau
Education dept. employees prohibited from posting anti-govt. updates
To dominate the rising voices against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Assam government has come up with a new technique. According to a notification, the employees of the education department are prohibited from updating any posts against the government.

According to the notification issued by the Elementary Education department, disciplinary actions against those government employees including employees on contractual employment will be taken, who have been indulging and participating in political activities in different social media forums like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and other social media platforms.

The department Education has formed a monitoring cell to monitor such activities, informed sources.

