Assam's Madhusmita Shines In JEE Mains, Secures 3rd Position Among Girl Students

It's a proud moment for Assam. Once again, at the national level, it has been proved that there is no dearth of talent in Assam. Recently Madhusmita Talukdar, a meritorious student of Bahari Satra, proved that there is nothing impossible. In the 2024 IIT JEE Mains exam, Madhusmita secured the third position among the girl students across the entire country.
Madhusmita secured the third position with a total of 290 mark in the JEE Mains exam of 2024. Madhusmita's father is also a shining star in the field of education. Madhusmita, the eldest daughter of Bahari's Dr Prashant Kumar Talukdar, who himself was a meritorious student in his days and had stood third in Assam in the high school examination in 1986.
After getting the news of Madhusmita's success, the people of Bahari are excited. The whole of Assam has congratulated Madhusmita for this achievement.
It is pertinent to mention here that 12,31,817 students from all over the country had applied for this examination of 2024. However, only 11,70,036 students managed to clear it. Most of these students were from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The number of girl students out of all the students who appeared in the JEE Mains exam of 2024 was around 33 per cent. In 2023, the figure was 30.8 per cent. This achievement of Madhusmita, the daughter of Assam, in this crucial and very difficult experiment conducted by the National Training Agency, is truly commendable.