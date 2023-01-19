Biggest Railway Stations in India as of 2023

With a network size of 1.2 lakh kilometers, Indian Railways is the fourth-largest in the world. The Indian Railways primarily offer three different services to the general public: express trains, mail express trains, and passenger trains. Passenger trains have the lowest fares when it comes to fares, while Mail Express trains have the highest fares. Express train fares, however, fall somewhere in the middle. In this post, we will be going into detail about some of the biggest railway stations in India.

History of Indian Railways

The concept of building a railway network in British India was first put forth in 1832. Although rail travel was still in its infancy in Britain at the time, the East India Company was aware of the advantages of creating a vast rail network. Lord Hardinge, the Governor-General of India, finally permitted private businessmen to build a rail system in 1844 after a protracted decade of inaction. By the year 1845, the "East Indian Railway Company" and the "Great Indian Peninsula Railway" had been established.

As planned, India's first train journeyed from Bori Bunder in Bombay (now Mumbai) to Thane, a distance of about 34 kilometers, on April 16, 1853. Fast forwarding to 2023, the Indian railways have developed a lot now. New trains have been introduced with better facilities and additional features.