Legal Recourse for 5,000 Newly Appointed Primary, Upper Primary Teachers in CTET

Around 5,000 recently appointed primary and upper primary teachers find themselves entangled in a legal predicament as a court has ordered their appointments to be scrutinized.
A case was registered regarding the appointment of candidates who passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).
The court has directed the authorities to book the 5,000 teachers and issue them notices promptly. The legal proceedings aim to address the concerns raised regarding the appointment process and ensure adherence to the established legal framework.
The affected teachers now face the prospect of navigating a legal battle as their appointments come under scrutiny.