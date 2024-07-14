Smart IAS Announces Scholarship Worth Rs 4 Cr for Civil Service Aspirants

SMART IAS, a civil service coaching institute based in Guwahati has announced scholarships worth Rs 4 crore for Civil Service exam aspirants.
The institute will be organizing online and offline Scholarship Tests on July 21 in their Guwahati center and based on merit, the students will be eligible to receive the scholarship.
On the occasion co-founder of the institute Animesh Hazarika said, “We are happy to announce a massive scholarship program for students of Assam, the program is designed to support and encourage students preparing for APSC and UPSC examinations. The initiative of SMART-SPARK aims to provide deserving candidates with financial assistance to help them achieve their academic and professional goals, by offering scholarships of up to 100 percent.”
The minimum qualification required to register is graduate/pursuing graduation. The scholarship details are as follows: SMART20 Students: 100% Scholarship (For top 20 students), SMART30 Students: 50% Scholarship (For next 30 students), SMART50 Students: 35% Scholarship (For next 50 students).
These scholarships are applicable on the entire course fee, without any conditions. There will also be a special opportunity for female candidates where female candidates will be getting a flat 25 percent scholarship on the entire course fee on appearing the test. Interested candidates can register for free by going to SMART IAS's social media handles and filling up the form linked mentioned in the bio or may call at 7002072686 and register.