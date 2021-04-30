Top StoriesRegional

Educational Institutions In Dhubri To Remain Shut For 15 Days

Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Assam, the district administration of Dhubri has decided to shut down all educational institutions in the district for 15 days until further orders.

It also asked students to vacate the hostels immediately.

The order has come into effect immediately.

According to an official notification, the decision was taken after COVID-19 cases in the district crossed the 300-mark.

On Thursday, 62 new COVID cases were detected. The active caseload stood at 317. So far, the virus claimed four lives in the district.

