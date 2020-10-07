Educational Institutions to Reopen from Nov 1: Himanta

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the educational institutions will reopen from November 1 after Durga Puja. The SOP for the same will be issued by the government after October 15.

The minister said that the government has decided to reopen schools from Class 6 till College level from the 1st of November.

It may be mentioned that the Union Ministry of Education has issued fresh set of guidelines for the reopening of schools and coaching institutions from 15th October onward in a graded manner.

Highlights of the SOP include the following:

1. States/UTs should take the consent of parents/guardians before their child/ward begins attending schools. Students willing to study from home with the consent of the parents may be allowed to do so.

2. Flexible attendance and sick leave policies may be developed and implemented to encourage students and staff to stay at home when sick.

3. To meet the nutritional requirements of children and safeguard their immunity during the COVID-19 outbreak, States / UTs were advised to provide hot cooked Mid-Day Meal or its equivalent Food Security Allowance to eligible children during closure of schools and summer vacations.

4. Divergent use of teaching resources shall have to be relied upon keeping physical/social distancing and other safety norms in mind.

5. PRAGYATA Guidelines on digital and online education can be used to orient teachers and students in this regard. If the State/UT has Energized Textbooks, inform students and parents how to download the e-content behind the QR on DIKSHA, codes and use the same in offline mode, thereon.

6. The teachers, school counselor, and school health workers should work in unison to ensure the emotional safety of their students.