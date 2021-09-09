Efforts Made To Resolve Border Issues With Assam: Mizoram Min

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Thursday informed that the state government has developed strategies to resolve the border dispute with neighbouring Assam.

Mizoram’s three districts — Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit share a 164.6 km long inter-state border with Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.

As per reports, Mizoram in 2018 constituted a core committee to study and assess the state boundary. It was re-constituted with chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaunog as the chairman in 2019.

“The core committee is currently doing research and analysis on the state border by collecting topo-sheets and important documents related to the state boundary with Assam,” Lalchamliana said, replying to a query from Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga Ralte in the assembly.

On Wednesday, the home minister claimed in the assembly that Assam has encroached and is currently occupying a vast area of lands belonging to at least 20 farmers from Kolasib district. These lands are located in Aitlang area, bordering Hailakandi district, and Buarchep and Phainuam areas on the border with Cachar district.

Moreover, the state government has already appointed a nodal officer on the border issue and submitted a report to the Centre as per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs instruction, the home minister said.

A boundary committee involving all political parties and NGOs, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, has also been formed recently to deal with the issue, Lalchamliana said.