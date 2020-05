Eid-Ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 25 as the moon could not be sighted today: says Central Hilal Committee, Assam.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world, it takes place on the first day of the month of Shawaal and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk for arouns 29-30 days.