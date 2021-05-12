Top StoriesNationalRegional

Eid-ul-Fitr To Be Celebrated On May 14

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid the devastating second wave of covid pandemic and related restrictions, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday across India barring Kerala.

In Kerala, the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan will be celebrated on Thursday. Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ahmed Bukhari, said the moon was not sighted on Wednesday from any part of the country and hence the festival of Eid will be on May 14.

Also Read: COVID Assam: Revised SOPs Issued, Curfew From 2 PM
In Assam, the Central Hilal Committee announced Friday as the observance of the festival. The committee appealed to the Muslims to adhere to COVID protocols and offer their Eid prayers at home.

Meanwhile, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued revised guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic as the state has been witnessing a surge in positivity rate during last few days.

According to the official order, the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will come into force from 5 AM of May 13 until further orders. There shall be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily except for exemptions specified in the order dated May 4, 2021.

Moreover, in connection to observance of religious functions, the order stated, religious functions will be only private affairs and be allowed with presence of maximum of 10 (ten) persons.

Further, All religious places shall remain closed for 15 days. However, the religious head of a religious place or his representative may perform minimal religious rituals/prayers.

