Eight Immunity Boosters Launched Under PMBJP

Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday launched 8 immunity-boosting products under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Priyojana (PMBJP).

The products will be sold through Janaushadhi Kendras across the country.

The minister said the launch of new nutraceuticals is significant in view of the Covid-19 pandemic as the products will help in boosting immunity of the people.

Gowda also informed that around 10 lakh patients visit 6500 Janaushadhi Kendras everyday to purchase quality generic & affordable medicines, adding that this scheme is becoming a boon for patients suffering from chronic ailments like diabetes, blood pressure and psychotropic.

The products are 26 percent cheaper than the market price, he said.

