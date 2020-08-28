Eight Injured In Acid Attack

A petty dispute at a dairy farm in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh has led to an acid attack leaving eight persons injured.

According to news agency PTI, the accused identified as Rahul and Deepak, sons of the dairy farm owner, allegedly threw acid during a scuffle that took place on Thursday night in Khaikheda village, said ASP Sameer Yadav.

The injured men who were aged between 18 to 40 years old sustained burns on their hands and faces, he said.

The accused Rahul and Deepak were also injured in the incident.

Six injured persons were rushed to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal following the incident.

The acid that was thrown was meant for checking fat content in milk at the dairy farm, he added.

Police have arrested the two accused under Section 326 [voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means] of the IPC. Investigation is underway to ascertain the reason of the dispute.