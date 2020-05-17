Top StoriesRegional

Elderly Assam Man Dies Of COVID-19 in Delhi

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Northeast India reported another death due to Covid-19 on Saturday in Delhi when a man from Assam’s Bokakhat in Golaghat district passed away after being infected with the virus.

The man was identified as Ajit Saikia, who went to Delhi for the cancer treatment of his wife Banti Saikia. They were accompanied by a youth named Kankanjyoti Borah. All of them tested COVID-19 positive in Delhi.

However, his wife Banti Saikia and the youth recovered from the deadly virus, Ajit Saikia breathed his last while he was under treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

