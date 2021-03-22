Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

Election 2021: Amit Shah To Address Rallies In Jonai, Majuli & Udalguri Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will make his fifth visit to poll-bound Assam on Monday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will also hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali today.

The Union Minister is scheduled to address three mega rallies on Jonai, Majuli, and Udalguri.

In Jonai, Shah will attend the public meeting at 11.30 am in Silapathar H.S. Residential School.

In Majuli, Shah will address the public gathering in Phulani Ground at 12.50 pm. Following which, the minister is slated to attend a meeting at 2.45 in Nalbari playground in Udalguri.

Later in the evening, Shah will return to Guwahati and meet the Karyakartas of Guwahati at Madhab Dev Kalakshetra.

The general elections to the first phase of Assam Assembly will be held on March 27. The minister will return to Kolkata on Monday evening where Assembly elections will also be held from March 27.

