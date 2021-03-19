Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

Election 2021: Himanta Visits Kamakhya Before Filing Nomination

By Pratidin Bureau
Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati today and offered prayers before filing his nomination paper today.

The BJP leader, who is contesting for Jalukbari constituency, was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival. He also visited Doul Govinda mandir earlier this morning.

Sarma will be filing his nomination papers today at DC office in Panbazar. Several political leaders along with thousands of party workers and supporters will be accompanying him.

“Jalukbari has always been kind & generous to me. As I get ready to file my nomination once more from this constituency today, I take a bow in gratitude and seek people’s blessings,” he tweeted.

