Election 2021: PM Modi Thanks Assam For Electing NDA For Second Term

Even as counting of votes for Assam Assembly elections is underway, Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government is leading in 75 seats that clearly indicates their return to power for a consecutive second term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi have thanked the people of Assam to electing the NDA government.

“The people of Assam have again blessed the NDA’s development agenda and the pro-people track record of our Government in the state. I thank the people of Assam for the blessings. I appreciate the hard work of NDA Karyakartas and their untiring efforts in serving the people,” the prime minister tweeted.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asserted that it is clear that the party will form the government once again. This has been possible because of the public cooperation.