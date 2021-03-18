Election 2021: Randeep Singh Surjewala Slams PM Modi, CM Sonowal

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asking him several questions regarding the development of Assam in his press conference held at Rajib Bhawan, Guwahati on Thursday. Prof. Gourav Vallabh was also presented at the press conference.

According to Surjewala, the BJP government has failed to make their promises in Assam. On May 24, 2016, PM Modi has said that there will be a bridge in Majuli, but they fooled the people of Assam by only performing Bhumi Pujan for the construction of Majuli Bridge.

The congress leader also criticized Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for lying in the name of development.

PM Modi had said that there would be an Express Highway in Assam, but there was no such plan by the government.

“The BJP government says that CAA will be applied in West Bengal, not applicable in Tamil Nadu but when it comes to Assam the government remains silent”, Surjewala said.

According to the Modi government, the state GDP of Assam has declined by more than 100% in Sonowal government, he added.

Moreover he said that Assam is now the most unsafe place for women. Crimes against women are highest in the state.