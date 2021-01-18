Top StoriesRegional

Election Commission Arrives In Assam To Review Poll Preparedness

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Ahead of the Assam Assembly Election, a team of Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has arrived in Assam on Monday evening to examine poll p preparedness for the upcoming state Legislative Assembly, which will be held in March-April. They are on a 3-day visit from January 18 to January 20, 2021.

Arora is accompanied by Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, Director General of Election Commission of India (ECI) Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Additional Director General Sheyphali B. Sharan, and other dignitaries.

The team will hold meeting with the commissioners on State Chief Electoral today at Hotel Radisson Blue.

Related News

National Horticulture Fair 2021 From Jan 21-23 In Bokakhat

Indian Messaging App ‘Hike’ Shuts Down, Removed From App…

Some Reporting On SSR Case “Contemptuous” Of…

Bilasipara: 4 Shops Gutted In Fire

The CEC will also hold separate meetings with senior officials of the state government, including the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, chief electoral officer and police nodal officer tomorrow.

Election Commission will organise a press conference before they depart from Guwahati on Wednesday.

You might also like
Regional

Assam EC organises ‘Run for Vote’

Sports

CWC19: India to take on England today

Sports

Fawad Alam recalled for Sri Lanka Tests

Regional

Assam Agriculture University Prof Commits Suicide

Sports

Cricket World Cup: England Thrash Afghanistan

Regional

Bomber in Zoo road blast arrested

Comments
Loading...