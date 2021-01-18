Election Commission Arrives In Assam To Review Poll Preparedness

Ahead of the Assam Assembly Election, a team of Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has arrived in Assam on Monday evening to examine poll p preparedness for the upcoming state Legislative Assembly, which will be held in March-April. They are on a 3-day visit from January 18 to January 20, 2021.

Arora is accompanied by Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, Director General of Election Commission of India (ECI) Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Additional Director General Sheyphali B. Sharan, and other dignitaries.

The team will hold meeting with the commissioners on State Chief Electoral today at Hotel Radisson Blue.

The CEC will also hold separate meetings with senior officials of the state government, including the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, chief electoral officer and police nodal officer tomorrow.

Election Commission will organise a press conference before they depart from Guwahati on Wednesday.