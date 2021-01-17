Top StoriesRegional

Election Commission To Visit Assam Tomorrow To Take Stock of Preparations

By Pratidin Bureau
76

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora will be visiting Assam on January 18 (Monday) to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly 2021.

Arora will be accompanied by Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, Director General of Election Commission of India (ECI) Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Additional Director General Sheyphali B. Sharan, and other dignitaries.

The commission is slated to hold meetings with Chief Electoral Officer and police nodal officer, political parties, election related regulatory agencies, district election officers, superintendents of police and Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of police and other senior officials at Guwahati’s Radisson Blu Hotel. They will depart from Guwahati on January 20.

The 126-member Assam Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in April.

