Election Results 2021: BJP-TMC Neck To Neck Fight In Bengal

The counting for the eight-phased state assembly elections in West Bengal that ended on Thursday last is underway.

Bengal has the highest 294 seats and a neck-to-neck contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP is to be seen.

West Bengal has the maximum counting halls — 1113, according to the Election Commission of India.

At least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed at the counting centres.

Postal ballot counting is underway in West Bengal. The TMC is leading in 55 seats while the BJP is ahead in 52. Left and the Congress along with ISF are leading in 3 seats.