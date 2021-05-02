Elections 2021: NDA Faces Stiff Fight In Bengal, Kerala & Tamil Nadu

The counting of votes in the states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the union territory of Puducherry is underway, and early trends across the states and UT show that except Assam and Puducherry BJP led NDA is likely to face a major defeat.

The latest trends reported as of 2 PM, in West Bengal showed that Trinamool Congress is leading with 187 votes and NDA is at 102 seats. Trinamool is likely to form the government for the third consecutive year., Although earlier today Mamata Banerjee was trailing behind in her contested Nandigram seat. The margin between the votes of Banerjee and opponent BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari has reduced to less than 3,500 votes. Bengal has the highest seats of 292 and counting of two seats have been postponed

In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin’s DMK is leading with 138 out of 234 seats. Stalin is likely to become the next chief minister of the state. The incumbent AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 89 seats.

In Kerala, trends have shown that the Left will conquer the southern state once again. LDF is leading in 81 seats, and UDF-Congress alliance is leading in the second place with 50 votes. NDA is leading only in 2 seats.

Meanwhile, NDA is leading in 17 out of 30 seats and UPA is behind with 11 seats. In Assam, NDA is most likely to see a sweeping victory with a lead in 76 seats currently.