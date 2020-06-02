Elections for 18 RS Seats To Be Held on June 19

The Election Commission of India announced that the elections for 18 Rajya Sabha seats, which had been deferred in view of the coronavirus outbreak, will be held on June 19.

This came two days after the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic till June 30, but said that all activities will restart in a phased manner outside containment zones. The first phase of this reopening, called Unlock 1, will focus on economic activities.

Polls will be held for four seats each from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand and one each from the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Manipur. The voting will begin at 9 am on June 19.