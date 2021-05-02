Election 2021NationalTop Stories

#Elections2021: DMK, TMC Workers Celebrate Despite Ban On Victory Processions

By Pratidin Bureau
Image source - ANI
Party workers of Tamil Nadu’s DMK and Bengal’s ruling TMC were spotted outside their party headquarters celebrating in large numbers after official trends show their parties are leading in polls.

This comes despite a ban on victory processions enforced by the Election Commission Of India (ECI) due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the nation.

“In view of the surge in COVID 19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of Counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated 21st August, 2020 and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible,” EC said in an order.

The single-phased Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is currently underway with early trends showing DMK leading in 98 seats while the ruling AIADMK leading in 81 seats.

On the other hand, initial trends show that Bengal’s ruling TMC is leading with 202 seats while the BJP with 77 seats. It also suggests that the party would be crossing the halfway mark of 294 assembly seats.

