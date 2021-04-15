Elephant Gores Its Mahout To Death In Pobitora

In a tragic incident, a mahout in Assam’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary was trampled to death by an elephant on Wednesday afternoon.

As per a report, the captive elephant of the Assam Forest department suddenly attacked the mahout resulting in his death.

The deceased identified as one Raju Das (28), was a casual labourer of the forest department and was engaged as a mahout since three months. He is survived by his wife and one year old child.

Reports also say that the elephant, Bikram, has records of attacking its mahouts earlier. He is the biggest elephant in the sanctuary and is used for sight-seeing and safari facilities.