Elephant Safari in Kaziranga to Resume from Nov 1

The authorities of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve informed that the Elephant Safari in the park will open for tourists from Sunday (November 1). The park authorities informed this in a tweet on Saturday morning.

However, the park which was closed for tourists since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and flood reopened from October 1. Since the reopening of the park, the jeep safari was started in the Kohora Range and the elephant safari will be resumed from tomorrow.

The park authorities have informed that tourists from both Assam and outside the state including foreign tourists have thronged in large numbers.

Tourists have been allowed to enter the park with strict COVID-19 protocols.

Wearing masks and sanitising hands have been made compulsory and tourists are also asked to maintain social distancing.

Elephant safari is one of the biggest tourist attractions and with its resumption, the park officials are hopeful that the inflow of tourists will increase to a large extent.