Assam: Elephant Safari In Kaziranga National Park Suspended On Jan 11

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
kaziranga
Kaziranga National Park has suspended elephant safari for tourists on January 11, 2022 for swamp deer population count, an official order stated.

The jeep safari in the park will however remain open, it stated.

“This is for general information to all concern that pre-fawning estimation of Eastern Swamp Deer in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is scheduled on loth & 11th January 2022. In this respect, Elephant Safari on 11th January, 2022 will be suspended in the interest of the smooth conduct of the said estimation,” the order by Division Officer Eastern Assam, Wildlife Division stated.

“The prior reservation of elephant safari is hereby stand cancelled for the day. Inconvenience caused to the tourists is regretted,” the order further read.

