Top StoriesWorld

Elon Musk May Have COVID

By Pratidin Bureau
47

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Saturday he “most likely” has a moderate case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests, news agency Reuters said.

“Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests, it said.

Related News

Karimganj: Two Sisters Gang-Raped, One Held

Air Pollution Soars In Guwahati Post Diwali

News Breakfast @6

COVID: Assam Reports 107 New Cases

“A little up & down. Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy & cloudy head than coughing/sneezing,” he wrote in reply to a user asking about symptoms.

Musk said on Thursday that rapid antigen test results from the same machine and the same test showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day, the report added.

You might also like
Regional

73% voter turnout in Mizoram, 65.5% in MP

National

INX Media case: SC Rejects Chidambaram’s bail plea

Regional

National Health Authority Praises GMC

Regional

Army veteran Sanaullah Released from detention camp

Regional

CBI summons former Manipur CM in Rs 332 crore corruption case

Regional

Hima donates her salary for Assam’s flood relief

Comments
Loading...