Elona Holmes – The New Sherlock

Enola Holmes, the youngest sister of Sherlock Holmes has taken the mantle in a new Netflix spin-off which is based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries. Directed by Harry Bradebeer and starring Millie Bobby Brown, the film is a product of 19th century England gripped by a radical women’s movement demanding political and personal rights.

The movie revolves around Elona Holme’s life and how she was raised by her widow mother who chose to educate her daughter during the Victorian era of England. She is depicted as a complete misfit in a restricted and male-dominated world of that time. She became an independent women as she grew up and incurred martial arts skills as well as detective abilities like her brother who could knack complex codes.

When her mother goes missing, she would use her observation and “deductive reasoning” skills to find her amidst threats and challenges posed to her. While doing so, she uncovers many aspects of the politically charged background of the Victorian society. The movie depicts the struggles against a conservative Victorian England by a route which was not appreciated or less acceptable by the society during that era.

The movie’s value comes from a deeper investigation of power, familiar bonds and the risks of changing a world determined to stay the same.

Elona Holmes is available now on Netflix and has already garnered a lot of positive reviews in the past week with critics terming it as “a fast paced, clever and hugely entertaining”, “a remarkable role” and so on.