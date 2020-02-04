Embarrassing spelling mistakes in Sahitya Sabha Souvenir

The Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) is facing awkward questions after several embarrassing spelling mistakes in the souvenir of the 75th biennial session of ASS.

The souvenir ‘Sualkuchi-Jyoti’ was edited by Dr. Parashmoni Das.

Asam Sahitya Sabha since its inception has been doing well to thwart all challenges coming on the way of promotion of mother tongue as it has been very steadfast in the promotion, spread, and enrichment of the Assamese language, but the mistake is not that easy to remedy. This kind of seriousness could bring the supreme literary body into controversy again and again.