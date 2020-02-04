Top StoriesRegional

Embarrassing spelling mistakes in Sahitya Sabha Souvenir

By Pratidin Bureau
130

The Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) is facing awkward questions after several embarrassing spelling mistakes in the souvenir of the 75th biennial session of ASS.

The souvenir ‘Sualkuchi-Jyoti’ was edited by Dr. Parashmoni Das.

Here are the few snapshots of the souvenir

Asam Sahitya Sabha since its inception has been doing well to thwart all challenges coming on the way of promotion of mother tongue as it has been very steadfast in the promotion, spread, and enrichment of the Assamese language, but the mistake is not that easy to remedy. This kind of seriousness could bring the supreme literary body into controversy again and again.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

AASU-allies ready to roll a bout of agitation

Top Stories

3.12 lakh ‘Ghost Children’ registered with Assam Schools!

Regional

Kiren Rijiju refutes opposition’s claim of forceful detention, delisting of voters in…

Regional

Kidnapping thwarted as abductor flees fearing locals

World

Kyrgyz Hat, Coat Gifted To PM Modi

Pratidin Exclusive

Today is Goru Bihu: Watch Video

Comments
Loading...