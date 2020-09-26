Emergency Hospital Wing To be Set up at SMCH

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
82

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 500 bedded emergency hospital wing at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

Laying the foundation stone, the minister said that the hospital will be completed within 2 years. “This is another step to upgrade the medical facilities in Silchar. The hospital worth Rs. 90crore will be completed within 2 years,” said Himanta.

The minister also inaugurated a 40-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at SMCH. “SMCH has been an important centre for providing medical services in Silchar & nearby areas. The 40-bedded ICU at SMCH will be further upgraded to 100 beds by December 31, 2020,” the minister added.

Related News

Assam: Youth Journalist Dies In Road Accident

“Opposition Not Misleading Us” – Farmers…

PM Modi, Sri Lankan PM Hold Bilateral Talks

Five Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 2-Year Old

He also announced that the seats for MBBS will be increased to 150 from 100 as the numbers of students are increasing.

Himanta also laid the foundation stone of a Bhawan worth Rs. 45.86 crore. The Bhawan will have a lecture hall, a Boys hostel, and a girls’ hostel.

You might also like
Regional

NRC Hearing | One dead, 28 injured in Khanapara accident

Environment

Assam Government Prioritize Wildlife Protection

Regional

Team deployed at Jorhat Airport to screen Coronavirus

Regional

Illegal Bangladeshi teacher arrested

Regional

Assam Reports Another COVID-19 Death

Regional

Soaring vegetable prices hit commoners

Comments
Loading...