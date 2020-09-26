Emergency Hospital Wing To be Set up at SMCH

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 500 bedded emergency hospital wing at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

Laying the foundation stone, the minister said that the hospital will be completed within 2 years. “This is another step to upgrade the medical facilities in Silchar. The hospital worth Rs. 90crore will be completed within 2 years,” said Himanta.

The minister also inaugurated a 40-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at SMCH. “SMCH has been an important centre for providing medical services in Silchar & nearby areas. The 40-bedded ICU at SMCH will be further upgraded to 100 beds by December 31, 2020,” the minister added.

He also announced that the seats for MBBS will be increased to 150 from 100 as the numbers of students are increasing.

Himanta also laid the foundation stone of a Bhawan worth Rs. 45.86 crore. The Bhawan will have a lecture hall, a Boys hostel, and a girls’ hostel.