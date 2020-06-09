WorldBusinessNational

Emerging economies GDP including India’s may drop: World Bank

By Pratidin Bureau
1

According to the World Bank, India’s economy in the current financial year may contract to 3.2%, a sharp decline from its previous forecast of 5.8%. The Corona Virus Pandemic has lead to severe economic losses sending world citizens into poverty and unemployment.

The World Bank stated the global gross domestic product will probably reduce 5.2% in 2020. Emerging and developing economies including India will shrink 2.5%, their worst performance in data since 1960, the organisation added.

Ceyla Pazarbazioglu, the World Bank’s vice president of equitable growth, finance, and institutions said, “This is the first recession since 1870 triggered solely by a pandemic, and it continues to manifest itself. Given this uncertainty, further downgrades to the outlook are very likely. The decline might lead 70 to 100 million people in extreme poverty. However, the economy will rebound in 2021, growing by 4.2%.”

You might also like
Top Stories

Long-Lost Continent Discovered under Europe

Regional

Student goes missing from running train

Regional

Ugratara temple to get new idol

Regional

APW not happy with Final NRC

National

After 2017 bus attack, security tightened ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Regional

Upamanyu campaigns with his electoral symbol

Comments
Loading...