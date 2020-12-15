NationalTop Stories

Eminent Aerospace Scientist Roddam Narasimha Dies at 87

By Pratidin Bureau
50

Eminent aerospace scientist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Roddam Narasimha passed away at a private hospital on Monday, doctors said. He was 87.

He was admitted to the hospital on December 8 after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

The scientist, who served at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), breathed his last at 8.30 pm, neurologist Dr Sunil V Furtado said.

Related News

Winter Session of Parliament Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Pabindra Deka to Quit AGP, Likely to Join AJP

Meghalaya: Night Curfew Extended Till Dec 22

Local Holiday in BTR Today for Swearing-in Ceremony

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was in a very critical stage. There was bleeding inside his brain,” Dr Furtado, neurosurgeon and senior consultant at the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in the city said while quoted by news agency PTI.

According to Dr. Furtado, Narasimha had a heart-related ailment and suffered a brain stroke in 2018 as well.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Born on July 20, 1933, Prof Narasimha made a mark in the field of aerospace and as a fluid dynamicist. He taught Aerospace Engineering at the IISc from 1962 to 1999. He also served as the director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993.

He was the chairperson of the Engineering Mechanics unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru from 2000 to 2014.

Considering his contribution, the central government bestowed on him Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India, in 2013.

His family members said the last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

You might also like
Regional

Scrap Metal Scam: RPF Officer under scanner

National

Mathura: PM Picks Plastic Along with Garbage Worker

Regional

Committee formed to implement ‘Clause-6’

National

Arnab Goswami Heckling: IndiGo Bars Comedian Kunal Kamra

Top Stories

Eight Injured In Acid Attack

Regional

Weapons seized from truck in Sadiya

Comments
Loading...