Eminent Cricket Coach Abdur Robb alias Babun Da Missing from Ghy Residence

Eminent cricket coach and Govt of Assam Sports Pensioner, Adbur Robb, popularly known as Babun da, has been missing since December 26 midnight from his residence at Dr. B Barooah road in Guwahati. He suffers from dementia

At around 2 to 2.30 am on the intervening night of December 26 and 27, despite all gates and doors being locked, he managed to climb a ten feet tall gate of his residence. As per two CRPF officials posted nearby Ulubari Bridge saw him walking towards GS Road. A missing complaint has been registered with Guwahati Police and they’re taking the necessary action.

He is around 5’5 with dusky skin, wearing a half dark brown t-shirt, no sweater, black greyish sweatpants, and slippers. He may not remember his name and the only information he may recollect is that he lives in the stadium (Nehru Stadium).

He once again went missing on October 12 this year. He walked nearly 25 kms and was found by the locals and rescued by Guwahati Police in Panikheti on October 13. He is an extremely physically fit person who walks really fast.

If anyone finds his whereabouts, kindly contact the following mobile numbers – 7002786465, 8720956216.

