Eminent Cricket Coach Abdur Robb Missing From His Ghy Residence, Contact Details Inside For Any Info

By Pratidin Bureau on October 12, 2021

Eminent cricket coach and Govt of Assam Sports Pensioner, Adbur Robb, popularly known as Babun da, has been missing since this evening from his residence at Dr. B Barooah road in Guwahati.

According to family members, he suffers from dementia and probably lost his way home. He was wearing a grey floral shirt, black trousers, and a pair of slippers. He is 75 years old.

He was last seen at his residence around 4.30 pm.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged at Paltan Bazar police station by family members.

If anyone finds his whereabouts, kindly contact the following mobile numbers – 7086111086, 97060 81985, 9864097786.

Adbur Robbmissing person
Related Posts

COVID-19: Assam Registers 226 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.64 %

Thermogenic Gas Reserve Discovered By OIL In Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills

Tripura: Justice Indrajit Mohanty Sworn-In As New CJ

3 High Courts Get 17 New Judges, Five Appointed To Gauhati HC

Govt Allows All Domestic Flights To Operate At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Sikkim BJP State President DB Chauhan Resigns

Covaxin Gets Emergency Use Nod For Kids Aged 2-18 Years