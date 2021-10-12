Eminent Cricket Coach Abdur Robb Missing From His Ghy Residence, Contact Details Inside For Any Info

Eminent cricket coach and Govt of Assam Sports Pensioner, Adbur Robb, popularly known as Babun da, has been missing since this evening from his residence at Dr. B Barooah road in Guwahati.

According to family members, he suffers from dementia and probably lost his way home. He was wearing a grey floral shirt, black trousers, and a pair of slippers. He is 75 years old.

He was last seen at his residence around 4.30 pm.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged at Paltan Bazar police station by family members.

If anyone finds his whereabouts, kindly contact the following mobile numbers – 7086111086, 97060 81985, 9864097786.