Eminent Flutist-Musician Prabhat Sarma Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau
90

Eminent folk exponent, flutist and music director Prabhat Sarma has passed away on Tuesday morning due to age related ailments. He was 86.

As per sources, he died during his sleep early Tuesday morning.

One of the distinguished artists of Assam and North East India, Sarma was a maestro of folk and traditional music of Assam. He combined in him a singer, composer, director and accompanist.

Sarma was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and Life Time achievement award for his contribution.

His death is considered a big loss to Assam, its culture and music.

