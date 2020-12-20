Eminent Personalities Awarded For Contributions To Assam

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an award show was held on Sunday at Guwahati’s Dispur Press Club. Former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha and editor-in-chief of ‘Agradut’ presented awards to eminent personalities who have made significant contributions to various sectors in the state.

Addressing the event, Deka said – “Today’s journalists have to learn to give up, only then will real news service be possible. Only through hard work, dedication and pursuit can we get real news service.”

He also said that in recent times, very simple, fast and non-judgmental journalism has created a lot of chaos among the people.

Sadin’s Editor-in-Chief and distinguished literary writer Anuradha Sharma Pujari was conferred the Editor’s Award 2020. While accepting the award, Sharma Barpujari expressed her gratitude.

News-18 Assam’s Eva Mahanta, who made significant contributions to the electronic media as a television news anchor and producer was awarded the ‘News Anchor Award 2020′.

In the interest of maintaining peace, harmony, and humanity in the society, Dr. Divyajyoti Saikia, a human rights activist and social activist who has continued to fight against witchcraft by dispelling the superstitions in the minds of people. Accepting the award, Dr. Divyajyoti Shaikia says that he has received a lot of recognition at the national and international level for his contribution to the cause of humanity, but in his home state of Assam, he feels deprived of such recognition.

Actress Munmi Phukan has been awarded the ‘Actress Award-2020’ for her significant contribution to the cultural world of Assam through her performances in mobile theaters, Assamese films and TV serials.

Hengul Theater actress Nirmali S. Barak’s ‘Newcomer Actress Award-2020’, which earned a huge appreciation by the audience for her role in the mobile theater.

Jitul Dekak, a prominent social activist, has been awarded the ‘Jagrat Yuva Award 2020’ for his role in keeping a watchful eye on the happenings in the society.

20th Olympic Association Secretary and Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Council, Lakshya Konwar was awarded the ‘Youth Political Award-2020’.