Top StoriesNational

Eminent Writer Manoj Das Passes Away, PM Modi Condoles

By Pratidin Bureau
52

Eminent writer Manoj Das has passed away on Tuesday following prolonged illness. He was 87.

The Padma awardee was under treatment at a private hospital in Puducherry for age-related ailments.

Das was a novelist, revered poet, columnist, fiction and travel writer, a bold commentator on social issues, and an amazing storyteller. He is best known for his work in Odia including ‘Shesha Basantara Chithi’, ‘Manoj Dasanka Katha o Kahani’, ‘Dhumabha Diganta’, ‘Manojpancabimsati’ (short stories), ‘Tuma Gam o Anyanya Kabita’ (poetry). 

Related News

PM Modi Dials Sonowal, Assures Centre’s Support To…

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.7 Wakes Up Assam

Covid Assam: 3,132 Active Cases Reported Today

Assam Sees Highest Single Day Death Toll Of 18 During Covid…

In English, he is noted for – The crocodiles lady: A collection of stories, The submerged valley and other stories, Farewell to a ghost: Short stories and a novelette, Cyclones, A tiger at twilight, Mystery of the Missing Cap and other short stories.

Born in Odisha’s Balasore district, Das was known for his dramatic expression as well as satire. A philosopher, his writings drew social and psychological sketches of common people, the frailties of political leaders and the quirks of human nature. His writings often show eccentricities in human behaviour and his narrative technique was considered by many to be similar to the American writer O’ Henry.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of the eminent writer.

“Shri Manoj Das distinguished himself as a noted educationist, popular columnist and prolific writer. He made rich contributions to English and Odia literature. He was a leading exponent of Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

You might also like
National

Sedition case against 50 celebrities lifted

Regional

Nagaland CS Temjen Toy No More

Regional

Sivasagar: Enquiry Committee Formed To Probe Microphone Issue In PM’s Rally

Regional

Papon makes new announcement on his “something new”

National

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 10 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Ops On

Top Stories

Signatories Ask immediate implementation of BTR Accord

Comments
Loading...