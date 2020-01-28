Eminent writer Shashi Sarma passes away

Eminent writer, thinker Shashi Sarma passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 89.

According to reports, Sarma breathed his last at the Nalbari Civil Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital today.

Sarma was born on 3rd October 1931 in Janigog area under Nalbari. He was honoured with several awards during his lifetime. In 1968, he received the Soviet Nehru Award. On the other hand, Assam Sahitya Sabha honoured him with Sitanath Brahma Choudhury Award.

Last year, he received the SADIN Journalism & Literature Award.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Sahitya Sabha condoled on the demise of the writer.