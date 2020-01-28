Employees of Assam Paper Mills Don’t Have to Vacate Quarters by Jan 31: DHC

The Delhi High Court (DHC) on Tuesday ordered that the liquidator of Nagaon and Cachar Paper mills will not be able to vacate the quarters of the employees by January 31.

The process of liquidation was started after the instruction of the NCLAT and the liquidator has instructed the employees to vacate the quarters by January 31 after which the employees of the two paper mills have moved to Delhi High Court.

Hearing the petition today, Justice of Delhi High Court, Nazmi Waziri asked the liquidator not to vacate the quarters till the next hearing on February 25.

The court also instructed the Central Provident Fund Organization to be present in the court on February 25.

The case comes under the purview of Delhi High Court as the head office of Hindustan Paper Corporation is in Delhi and also the NCLAT is involved in the case.