Enajori Award 2021 Conferred to Upendra Barkataki, Smitakshi B Goswami, Taufiq Rahman Among Others

The honorary Enajori Award, 2021 has been conferred to Upendra Barkataki, Kirtikamal Bhuyan, Taufiq Rahman, Bhupen Uzir and Smitakshi B Goswami. The award ceremony was held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra on Saturday.

Enajori, a leading socio-cultural organization born with the aim of enriching the language literature, culture and social sector in the North East, has been giving ‘Enajori Awards’ every year with a special dimension to encourage those who work diligently and honestly in these fields.

The Lifetime Sadhana Award of Enajori has been presented to Upendra Borkataki-linguist, eminent educationist and biographer of Assamese literature.

Managing Director of Pratidin Time Smitakshi B Goswami has been conferred with the ‘Shashi Sharma Memorial Enajori Award’.

Trolokya Nath Goswami Memorial Enajori Award has been conferred to lyricist Kirtikamal Bhuyan for his contribution to Assamese lyricist literature’.

‘Ratan Lahkar Memorial Enajori Award’ has been conferred to Taufik Rahman, a stage and film star who contributed in the Assamese mobile theatre.

‘Hemchandra Goswami Memorial Enajori Award’ to Deepjyoti Goswami, senior editor of The Daily Newspaper Janmabhoomi, who has been contributing to journalism for more than two decades as an independent watchman of informative news.

‘Praneet Barua Memorial Enajori Award’ has been presented to Rajan Hazwari, a tireless practitioner of classical art.

On the other hand, ‘Sarugohain Memorial Award’ has been presented to noted music director Bhupen Uzir. Actress Aimee Baruah received the ‘Robin Neog Memorial Award.

The ‘Ambika Nath Bhattacharya Memorial Enajori Award’ has been presented to Dr. Anup Barman.

The other awardees are Kamal Kumar Bhagwarthi (Theatre Critic), Dwijen Nath (Playwright-Director), Mormi Sharma (Budding Vocalist), Giridhar Senapati (Toy Dance Artist), Lakshmidhar Sharma (Artist of Yatra Team) have been presented with the “Special Enajori Award”.

Moreover, the winners of the short stories competition organized in the state level have also been awarded today on the occasion. The winners of the first, second and third prize are Gorgeswar Das, Rajen Rabha and Bidisha Dutta respectively.

The award ceremony was graced by Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Noted Actor Pranjal Saikia, Deputy Inspector General of Police Abu Sufian Ahmed, Noted doctor Dr. Nareswar Sarma, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Prakash Mahanta among others.

