Enajori Award To Upendra Borkataki, Bhupen Ujir, Taufiq Rahman, Smitakshi Goswami & Others

The honarary Enajori Award- 2021 has been declared upon Upendra Barkatki, Kirtikmal Bhuyan, Taufiq Rahman, Bhupen Uzir and Smitakshi B Goswami respectively.

Enajori, a leading socio-cultural organization born with the aim of enriching the language literature, culture and social sector in the North East, has been giving ‘Enajori Awards’ every year with a special dimension to encourage those who work diligently and honestly in these fields. Enajori president Jayanta Hazarika and general secretary Alkesh Ranjan Bhattacharya officially announced the names of the recipients of the 2021 ‘Enajori Award’ in a press release.

The Lifetime Sadhana Award of Enajori has been presented to Upendra Borkataki, a silent seeker, linguist, eminent educationist and biographer of Assamese language literature.

Trilokya Nath Goswami Memorial Enajori Award to lyricist Kirtikmal Bhuyan for his contribution to Assamese lyricist literature’.

‘Ratan Lahkar Memorial Enajori Award’ to Taufik Rahman, a stage and film star who contributed in the Assamese mobile theatre.

‘Hemchandra Goswami Memorial Enajori Award’ to Deepjyoti Goswami, senior editor of The Daily Newspaper Janmabhoomi, who has been contributing to journalism for more than two decades as an independent watchman of informative news.

‘Praneet Barua Memorial Enajori Award’ to Rajan Hazwari, a tireless practitioner of classical art.

‘Sarugohain Memorial Enajori Award’ to noted music director Bhupen Uzir. ‘Robin Neog Memorial Enajori Award to Assamese film and mobile actress Aimi Baruah.

The ‘Ambika Nath Bhattacharya Memorial Enajori Award’ has been presented to Dr. Anup Barman.

Pratidin Time managing editor Smitakshi B Goswami has been conferred with the ‘Shashi Sharma Memorial Enajori Award’.

Kamal Kumar Bhagwarthi (Theatre Critic), Dwijen Nath (Playwright-Director), Mormi Sharma (Budding Vocalist), Giridhar Senapati (Toy Dance Artist), Lakshmidhar Sharma (Artist of Yatra Team) are presented with the “Special Enajori Award”.

The awards will be presented on December 18 at a solemn ceremony with a gathering of internationally acclaimed artist, writers and administrative officials at the Madhavdev Auditorium of Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra.