Endangered Red Panda Rescued And Released in Arunachal Pradesh

A video went viral on social media of a red panda where the animal was seen running out of its cage after being released into the wilderness in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to a PTI report, the red panda was rescued from a river in the Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh and released back into its natural habitat by forest officials on Saturday.

The video of releasing the animal was shared on Twitter by Ramesh Pandey who is an officer in the Indian Forest Service.

Earlier, the animal was rescued by two young men named, Tony Mosing and Takar Kotin Mosu.

They rescued the red panda and handed it over to the Mechukha Ranga Forest Officer Tanga Murtem.

As per reports, the two men received cash prizes from the forest department.