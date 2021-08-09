NationalTop Stories

Enforcement Directorate To Start New Sub-Zonal Office In Shillong

By Pratidin Bureau

A new sub-zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be operational in Shillong from August 11.

The establishment of the office is part of the process of creating sub-zonal offices in all the northeastern states’ capital cities by this year.

The office will be functional under the Guwahati Zonal Office-II. It shall be headed by a Deputy Director, having jurisdiction over the state of Meghalaya.

As per an ANI report, “The establishment of the Shillong sub-zonal office shall in turn significantly improve attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)”.

“It will also assist or support the police and other state or Central law enforcement agencies in the state of Manipur to prevent the transfer of funds across borders otherwise than through banking channels and thereby further improve overall law enforcement,” the report added.  

