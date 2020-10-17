Ensure Election-Like Delivery of COVID Vaccine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country on Saturday and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration. The Prime Minister noted the steady decline in the daily Covid cases and growth rate.

The PM urged the health ministry and Niti Aayog officials to ensure a speedy vaccine delivery, and make use of the experience of successful conduct of elections and disaster management. The process should involve the participation of the administrations — from state level to district, and should have a strong IT backbone, the PM said while addressing the review meet.

During the meeting, the prime minister noted a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases and growth rate. He further directed the officials “keep geographical span and diversity of the country in view” while ensuring access to the vaccine in the country speedily. The Prime Minister also cautioned to not be complacent because of the decline in the cases.

Modi also stressed that every step in logistics, delivery, and administration should be put in place rigorously, stated the Prime Minister’s office.

The statement further stated that preparation should be in place to serve to the global community not only in India but its immediate neighbouring countries.

Three vaccines for the deadly virus are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II, one is in Phase-III, the statement added.

India’s Covid-19 tally stood at 7.4 million after the country reported more than 62,200 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed.

Deaths from Covid-19 infections rose by 837 to 112,998, the health ministry said.